Who is afraid of being called ‘bakla?’ Super Tekla sure isn’t

WHILE some go to great lengths hiding their homosexuality for one reason or the other, comedian Super Tekla went the opposite direction. He is actually pulling all stops making sure people identify him as one – wig, makeup, stockings and all.

It is all but a matter of survival for him, though.

He explained, “Dito ako kumikita sa pagiging bading ko, dito ako nakilala so, might as well i-embrace na ng bonggang-bongga.”

Real name Romeo Librada, Super Tekla is actually a father to a 10-year-old girl with whom he is estranged.

He related, “Nagkahiwalay kami ng anak ko nung nagkalabuan kami ng ex-partner ko mga five years ago. Iniwan niya ako. Dinala niya ang bata.”

The 37-year-old blames nobody but himself for it admitting, “Magulo ang buhay ko that time, kung ano ano bisyo sinubukan ko, tama rin lang ginawa ng ex ko.”

But it’s all in the past now, of course?

“Oo naman,” he shot back. “Inaayos ko ang buhay ko para na rin sa anak ko.”

Super Tekla maintained he is now more than inspired to do better in his showbiz career having been given the chance to star in his own TV program, “The Boobay and Tekla Show” or “TBATS.”

Shedding tears, he shared, “Sobrang thankful ako sa GMA management na hindi sila sumuko sa akin, hindi nila binitiwan. Siyempre ako naman, promise ko lang, ibabalik ko sa kanila through hard work ang pambihirang opportunity na binigay nila sa akin.”

But what is the show about exactly, we asked.

“Ano siya, halo halo,” said Super Tekla. “May live performances, mga pranks, may celebrity guests din kami na i-interview-hin, ganun. Nagsimula ito bale sa Internet, pa-upload-upload ng digital content eh, mukhang nagustuhan naman ng mga tao kaya ito TV show na siya.”

It is a surprise to many that he is paired for the first time via the show with gay comedian-impersonator Boobay rather than long time cohort, Donita Nose.

Was there a falling out between them, we asked.

Super Tekla answered, “No, wala. Ayos kami. Tuloy pa rin ang partnership namin ni Donita Nose. Dito lang talaga sa show naiba pero okay din kasi bago ko lang makakasama si Boobay so may panibagong challenge. Nakikita ko na magiging maganda rin ang samahan naming dalawa.”

Super Tekla is going places, indeed.

Apart from “The Boobay And Tekla Show,” which will start airing Jan. 27 on GMA, he is also busy with numerous other gigs including concerts here and abroad as with an upcoming movie – things he didn’t even dream he would be doing growing up in faraway Cotabato.

“’Yung kinalakihan kong lugar kasi literal na gubat, ‘yung hindi pa naabot ng kuryente o ano man. So, never kong ma-imagine na marating ko ito. Eh, paano ko naman ma-imagine eh malay ko ba sa TV o sa concert, concert na ‘yan? Ni hindi ko nga alam naimbento na pala ang TV,” he said with a laugh.

So what’s next for him?

“Actually, ang pangarap ko makasama ko nang muli ang anak ko,” he said. “Natuwa ako kasi nabigyan kami ng chance magkita uli nito lang sa isang concert ko, wala, naiyak talaga ako. So ‘yun, sana tuluy-tuloy ang opportunities para makaipon ako at magkasama na uli talaga kami.” (NEIL RAMOS)

