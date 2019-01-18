BI wants Labrusca deported

THE Intelligence Division of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is now pushing for the deportation of actor Tony Labrusca.

Their main reason? Labrusca is supposedly working here sans permit.

Though born to Filipino parents, Labrusca was raised in the United States.

He made headlines recently after supposedly getting into a word war with an immigration officer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

He has since apologized for the incident.

“The (Intelligence Division) recommended to Legal (Division) the filing of deportation case against Labrusca for working without permit I think,” BI Deputy Commissioner Tomas Javier said in an interview Wednesday.

Javier said there is no charge sheet yet against the actor, noting the recommendation is still being reviewed by their Legal Division.

“We would process it, may hearing pa ‘yan with our BSI, then it (BSI) would recommend to the Department of Justice for confirmation if they find sufficient basis for the granting of recognition,” he noted.

The BI official revealed information the actor, who holds an American passport, has filed a petition to ber recognized as a Filipino citizen.

Javier added that once Labrusca’s petition has been granted, the deportation case would be moot and academic. (Neil Ramos)

