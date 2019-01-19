Senate, NHA dispute 3rd semis

Games Tomorrow (Pasig City Sports Center)

3 p.m. – PITC vs Malacañang-PSC

5 p.m. – NHA vs Senate

Defending champion Senate and National Housing Authority (NHA) dispute the third semis berth as the quarterfinal round of the 7th UNTV Cup enters its crucial stage tomorrow at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Coming off big wins at the start of the quarterfinal round last Sunday, both the Senate Defenders and NHA Builders are expected to go all-out in their 5 p.m. encounter with the winner securing the third semis slot.

Through the efforts of Sen. Joel Villanueva, Jeff Sanders and Rommel Balboa, the Defenders extended their winning streak to four games dating back the second phase of the elims with a 65-59 win over the PITC Global Traders.

The Builders, on the other hand, likewise used a balanced attack to stretch the agony of the Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission with a 78-72 win

Five players finished in double figures for NHA and coach Bennet Palad is hoping they could dish out the same intensity when they play with the boys of Mike Fermin.

John Dizon and Clark Torrente, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, banner NHA’s semis bid in the annual event designed by UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for public servants.

The PITC Global Traders and the Kamao clash at 3 p.m. with both squads seeking a win to revive their semis bids.

Out to lead PITC to a vital win is Haddi Porto who is aching to redeem himself after being held to just 11 points on a dismal 1-of-13 shooting from the field the last time. He averaged more than 21 points in the two-round elims.

