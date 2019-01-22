Go For Gold backs triathlon

by Kristel Satumbaga

Sunrise Events continues to strengthen triathlon in the country by staging the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint Series happening on three cities this year.



The three-leg race will serve as the start of Sunrise Events’ three-year partnership with Go for Gold, coinciding with 5150 triathlon races.

The first of the series will be held in the City of Naga, Cebu on April 28, followed by Davao on July 7 and Subic Bay on Nov. 3. The sprint distance consists of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-km run legs.

“The growth of the sports is dependent on the people coming through, and having a sprint race is just a way to make the sport accessible to beginners, comebacking athletes and IronKids as they wait for their age eligibility in 5150 races,” said Sunrise Event Inc. Founder Wilfred Uytengsu in Tuesday’s press briefing at the Manila House in Taguig City.

“Go for Gold will continue to support grassroots and development programs in our search for young and promising athletes who will represent our country,” added Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go.

The race will also serve as Go for Gold’s venue to search for potential triathletes for their team. It is open to all age groups with the top finishers earning ranking points to join the Go for Gold team.

