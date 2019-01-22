Going with the flow

BELIEVE it or not, singer Katrina Velarde doesn’t aspire to become an all-out “big star.” She maintained she’s already more than fulfilled hav­ing a regular singing gig in a moder­ately-sized venue.

Explaining the mindset, she shared with a laugh, “Takot ako eh.” This stemmed she said, from her expe­rience joining singing contests at a young age.

“Napansin ko kapag tina-target ko ‘yung big prize, nadi-disappoint ako, pero pag chill lang ako, saka naman ako nananalo,” she said.

“So ‘yun ang iniisip ko pag dating sa career ko,” she added. “Ayokong puntiryahin maging big star. Go with the flow na lang. Kung dumating eh ‘di thank you.”

Katrina started singing as soon as she can walk. It was her parents who pushed her to join singing contests.

“Mahirap lang kasi kami,” she said. “Dati nga dalawang supot ng instant noodles shini-share naming buong pamilya.”

She had no desire to become fa­mous even then. “Ang sa akin lang, ‘magkano ba premyo diyan?’ Ganun. Never ko inisip magkaroon ng al­bum, o mag-concert. Ang iniisip ko lang kaagad paano makaipon ng pera para makatulong sa pamilya. So, kahit saan pa ‘yung pa-contest, talagang pu­puntahan namin.”

She has come a long ways since.

“Never kong naisip na mararating ko itong kinalalagyan ko ngayon. Na­kakatuwa kasi, kahit paano, naging maayos na ang buhay namin,” Katrina said, announcing she and her family are soon to move in their new home.

And she is set to level-up, too, career-wise.

Katrina is set to stage her first-ever major solo concert at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao on Feb. 1 dubbed “SiKat Ako.” Produced by Viva Live and Manila Genesis, and directed by Paolo Valenciano, she will have none other than award-winning singer-performer Gary Valenciano as guest, among oth­ers.

Katrina admitted she had second thoughts about the concert.

“Ayoko po sana mag- major concert kasi nakakakaba, pano kung walang manood? Okay lang kung maliit ang venue pero kasi New Frontier ito eh,” she said.

All that said, she made sure to prepare well for the shindig, hop­ing to please long time fans.

“Siyempre para sa kanila ito eh. Gusto ko ibalik ‘yung lahat ng tu­long na binigay nila sa akin through the years. Gusto ko worth it naman ‘yung effort nila kapag napanood nila ako,” she said, relating how she has arranged an extensive reper­toire specific for the event.

“Lahat ng gusto ng mga tao marinig tsaka ‘yung mga personal ko ring gustong mga kanta, pinag­sama-sama namin dito.” (NEIL RAMOS)

