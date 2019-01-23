SGMA: Duterte wants lower criminal age

House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo said Wednesday that she supports the measure seeking to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to nine-years-old because it is a priority agenda of President Duterte.

The first woman House chief said she supports House Bill 8858 “because the President wants it.”

“From the beginning, my agenda is the President’s agenda,” she said after attending the House Committee on Transportation hearing on the status of the roll on, roll off projects.

Arroyo said she will support whatever minimum age of criminal liability that Congress will come up with. “To me, whatever Congress will eventually come up with, I don’t dictate. I dictate on deadlines, but I don’t dictate on substance.”

The House Committee on Justice approved in less than 25 minutes on Monday the substitute bill seeking to lower the age of criminal liability from 15 to nine-years-old.

Panel chairperson Oriental Mindoro Rep. Doy Leachon said the bill is “not anti-poor, not ruthless legislation” but a “pro-children legislative measure.”

The House plenary started deliberations on the measure the other day. (Charissa L. Atienza)

