12 hurt in Koronadal City road mishap

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (PNA) – At least 12 persons were injured in a road crash involving 14 vehicles on the national highway Wednesday in Koronadal City.

Supt. Benjiel Kirby Bajo, Koronadal olice chief, said the accident occurred in front of the Productivity and Technology Center near the junction of Alunan Ave. and Judge Alba St. in Barangay Zone III at about 5:25 p.m.

The accident site was just a few meters from the South Cotabato provincial capitol compound.

Citing accounts from witnesses, Bajo said a wayward dump truck coming from the hilly portion of the highway struck a wing van truck, triggering a scramble with 12 other vehicles. Also involved were three pick-up trucks, three multicabs, a Mitsubishi Adventure multi-purpose vehicle, a Toyota Innova MPV, two tricycles, and two motorcycles.

A report from the Koronadal police traffic section said the dump truck slammed into the wing van truck after its air brake system reportedly malfunctioned.

The dump truck, which was carrying gravel from Surallah, South Cotabato, was driven by Raymond Antalan Mongcal, 37, of Matina, Davao City. It was owned by the Vicente Lao Construction, which is working on a road project in the province.

The injured victims, who were taken to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital, were identified as Rogelio Villanueva, Erwin Angkay, Fermil Sencini, Nelvie Rosary Cajes, Gemark Ferolino, Jerick Panlikan, Dennis dela Paz, Cecilia Golinggay, Ernesto Golinggay, Topez Jazz Encabo, Khen Rose Inventado, and Rolando Buenafe.

Bajo said the dump truck’s driver is currently under the custody of the Koronadal police station pending a possible settlement with the victims.

He said the owner of the truck has signified to provide assistance for the hospitalization or treatment of the victims and settle the damages incurred during the incident.

