‘Ano’ng klaseng kiss?’

WHAT KIND OF KISS: How would you like the kiss done?

Thus asked Miss World Laura Lehmann, face to face with Enchong Dee right before a shoot on the set of Regal Films’ Elise.”

Surprised but not floored, Enchong told her, “Bahala na. Let’s just go with the flow.’’

It was the first day of shoot for Laura, on her first film as well.

Everything went smoothly, the beauty queen says, as she thanked the film’s leads, Janine Gutierrez and Enchong himself, for having been supportive.

“I think our director wanted me to feel at ease right off that he had to start my work with a kissing scene,’’ she says.

* * *

PASSION KISS: Enchong’s kissing scene with leading lady Janine is more of a passion kiss.

She plays his greatest, most ardent love.

Enchong clarifies, “It’s really just a friendly kiss. It’s good that Janine and I are real friends as her boyfriend, Rayver (Cruz), is one of my best friends.’’

Nevertheless, Enchong confessed to feeling awkward pulling off such a scene. “We’re family,’’ he said.

Enchong and Janine first co-starred in “Lila” (2016), a horror film.

“Elise” is the story of a love meant to be, from childhood on to adult life, separated for a time but reunited by circumstances.

Directed by Joel Ferrer, “Elise” also stars Miko Raval, Victor Anastacio, and Pilita Corrales.

The film opens Feb. 6 as Regal’s pre-Valentine offering.

* * *

STARSTRUCK SEARCH: The hunt for the next set of Starstruck wannabe’s has begun. Competition is open to all male and female hopefuls, 16 to 21 years old of Filipino descent.

Auditions will be held on Jan. 21 to Feb. 15 (Mondays to Fridays) at GMA Annex Building in Quezon City; Jan. 26 at Centrio Ayala Mall in Cagayan de Oro City; Jan. 27 at Robinsons Place Butuan; Feb. 9 at SM City Legazpi and Feb.10 at SM City Naga.

Applicants must bring an original and photocopy of their birth certificate and two recent photos.

