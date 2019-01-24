Pressure mounts for Eustaquio as he faces Brazilian rival for third time

Rafael Bandayrel

ONE flyweight king Geje Eustaquio looks to shut the door on bitter rival Adriano Moraes of Brazil as they clash in the featured match of ONE: Hero’s Ascent tomorrow at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

“I’m 101 percent ready,” Eustaquio said of his upcoming trilogy with the Brazilian.

One of the stars of the famed Team Lakay, Eustaqio said pressure is mounting rapidly but vowed to go all-out to end Team Lakay’s slump.

After a stellar 2018, the Baguio City-based stable was off to a rough start as it laid a big fat egg in last weekend’s ONE: Eternal Glory event in Indonesia.

In that event, Joshua Pacio lost his strawweight crown to Japanese Yosuke Saruta and Edward Kelly suffered an ugly technical knockout (TKO) loss to Singaporean Christian Lee in the opening round.

The Brazilian drew first blood when he handed Eustaquio his first defeat in 2014, finishing the Filipino in round two via guillotine choke.

Known as “Gravity”, Eustaquio was able to exact revenge in their rematch by picking up a split decision win to capture the flyweight title last June in China.

“I’m gonna be putting up some surprises. You’re gonna see it in the show,” said Eustaquio.

