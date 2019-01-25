Manila Bay litterbugs face arrest

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of the start of its rehabilitation Sunday, National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar on Friday said people or establishments caught littering on Manila Bay will be apprehended.

Eleazar said they are setting out plans on implementing the existing ordinances against littering, including the apprehension of litterbugs, in Manila Bay.

“Huhulihin natin ‘yun. Nandiyan na ang mga batas, we only have to implement that,” Eleazar said during his command visit to the Quezon City Police District.

On December 2008, the Supreme Court issued the mandamus directing government agencies, including the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, to clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay in their different capacities.

Eleazar said they will implement all guidelines and enforce all existing laws against littering in Manila Bay.

“Basically, to implement the guidelines and existing laws, cops needed to be there. But more than that, we will also help in the rehabilitation to encourage the people to improve the environment situation in Manila Bay,” Eleazar said. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

Related

comments