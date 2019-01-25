Nuclear commission

- Home
THE recent suggestion by American environmentalist Michael Shellenberger, a Time magazine “Hero of the Environment” award-winning author, for the Philippines to shift to nuclear energy to generate electricity deserves serious consideration.
Power demand continues to soar more rapidly than supply due to population growth and accelerating economic development. Electricity rates also remain astronomical because of high production costs, using fossil fuels which also cause deadly air pollution. In truth nuclear energy is a lot cheaper and “the safest way to make electricity” as Shellenberger puts it.
Our fear of nuclear matters largely stem from the Fukushima (Japan) tragedy but our panic reaction to it has been largely exaggerated by its post-tsunami accounts and not directly from nuclear technology itself.
Having objectively understood their fears, many European countries, the US and South Korea, have now opted to revive their nuclear power plants. We also need now perhaps to consider reviving our mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).
On the issue of BNPP sitting astride earthquake faults, DOST USec and Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said “the Phivolcs’ recommended buffer zone against rupturing is at least five meters on both sides of a verified deformation zone.” BNPP is 64 kilometers south of the Iba Fault in Zambales, 78 kms northwest of the Marikina West Valley Fault System, and 83 kms south of the East Zambales Fault.
Significantly, the Lower House has recently approved unanimously the “Comprehensive Nuclear Regulation Act” (HB 8733) which seeks to establish a comprehensive nuclear regulatory framework and policy systems and programs, and create an autonomous Philippine Nuclear Regulatory Commission (PNRC) to be attached to the Department of Science and Teechnology, to oversee their implementation.
Crafted by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda together with seven other lawmakers including Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Majority Deputy Leader Ron Salo, and Senatoriable Gary Alejano, HB 8733 seeks to establish a legal framework that will adequately protect public health and safety, and the environment against the ill effects of ionizing radiation, and ensure the security of radiation resources.
Salceda said the bill also provides penalties for violators including imprisonment for up to five years, and/or fines ranging from P1 million to P5 million. PNRC-generated revenues shall accrue to the state general fund. There will also be a Nuclear Waste Management Fund from a portion of payments for nuclear generated electricity, exclusively for the safe disposal of nuclear wastes.