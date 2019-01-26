Business, not GF

* * *

MONEY MATTERS: Business, and not just show business, keeps Alden Richards’ mind bristling these days.

His Filipino restaurant, Concha’s (along Scout Madrinan, near corner Tomas Morato, Quezon City) is doing very well.

Known for its excellent dishes like its signature kare-kare, among other delectables, Concha’s is a branch of a similarly named popular restaurant in Tagaytay which Alden liked very much. Its QC branch has imported the most liked dishes from Tagaytay, quite popular among organizers of events that happen every so often in Concha’s. What’s good about it is that Concha’s has a wide parking area unlike other restaurants in the vicinity surrounding Il Terrazo.

Alden’s involvement with food business won’t be limited to Filipino dishes. This year, he is opening his own McDonald’s store in his hometown Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Alden, formerly Ginoong Laguna, is a McDo endorser.

Alden shared with media friends his plans for the new year during a thanksgiving lunch recently, held at Concha’s, but of course.

* * *

NEW TELESERYE: Alden has yet to start work on a new teleserye currently being prepared by GMA. Network executive Gigi S. Lara refused to confirm reports, however, that the 27-year old is set to lead cast of the Filipino adaptation of a Koreanovela, “Descendants of the Sun.”

Considering that there seems to be a dearth of leading men within GMA, it is most likely that such report isn’t fake news at all.

* * *

GF IS FAKE NEWS: Speaking of fake news, Alden denied the existence of a secret girlfriend in his life. “If I had one, I wouldn’t hide her,’’ he said.

He maintained he has a friendly relationship with Maine Mendoza, the other half of the AlDub tandem. Maine has reportedly committed herself to someone, himself an actor.

And Alden? He proclaims he’s on the lookout for the right one.

* * *

DARK AND EDGY ROLES: This 2019, Alden says he wants to do a couple of films, those that will really challenge him.

“I want to do something dark, something edgy, not wholesome at all.’’

Alden proved his mettle as a drama actor in “The Road,” where he played a killer. He also did very well in the GMA Martial Law Special “Alaala,” where he played activist Boni Ilagan, jailed and tortured.

His last film with Maine was “Imagine You and Me,” shot in Verona, Italy.

