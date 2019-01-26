Ice undergoes egg retrieval process

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LOOKS like Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño’s plan to have a baby is already underway.

Just recently, Diño shared Seguerra underwent egg retrieval.

“Ice, still groggy from the anesthesia after the egg retrieval process, finally opens his eyes and the first thing he says is ‘I’m hungry!’ Yup, he’s awake na nga!” Diño said in an Instagram post.

“Successful procedure! Thank you, Lord. They were able to harvest three good eggs from Ice,” she added.

The couple has come a long way indeed.

Diño tied the knot with Seguerra in California in December 2014.

They revealed soon after their intention of having an offspring through in vitro fertilization.

It was put on hold for some time though with Ice announcing in an Instagram post problems regarding funding.

“Medyo mahal ang magagastos at hindi kami handang maglabas ng ganoong kalaking halaga,” Ice said.

But things are going smoothly now it seems with Diño sharing their plans for her to serve as surrogate of the baby. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments