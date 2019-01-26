Proclaim the gospel to every creature

GOSPEL exe­getes believe that the original version of Mark’s Gospel ended with the women afraid to tell the story about the resurrection of Jesus (cf 16:8). To dispel the lingering doubts among the disciples and the Eleven Apostles, a later redactor (with a differ­ent literary style) added a sec­tion (Mk 16:9-20) to include the appearances of the risen Jesus to the disciples, his as­cension into heaven, with the divine mandate to preach the Good News to everyone.

The salvation story has to continue with the community of believers. Jesus commissions his Apostles and disciples to continue his saving activity in his Name, and he assures them of the same miraculous powers that will accompany them in accomplishing their task. Let the Gospel be preached: salvation belongs to the believers, while judgment awaits those who refuse.

Gospel: Mk 16:15-18

Jesus appeared to the Eleven and said to them: “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned. These signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will drive out demons, they will speak new languages. They will pick up serpents with their hands, and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not harm them. They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

