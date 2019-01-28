MPBL: Mandaluyong wins

Mandaluyong El Tigre ended a four-game losing skid with a 72-63 win over the Cebu City Sharks on Saturday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Angeles City Foundation gym in Pampanga.



The El Tigre outscored the Sharks, 28-9, in the second quarter to dictate the tempo of the game and snare their eighth win against 12 losses.

Gian Abrigo fired 18 points, Alexander Torres chipped in 14 points and five assists, and janus Lozada added 13 points as Mandaluyong also halted Cebu’s four-game winning run.

The Sharks dropped to 10-12 despite the efforts of Patrick Cabahug and Rhaffy Octobre, who merged for 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pampanga Lanterns got a big lift from Michael Juico to edge the Muntinlupa Cagers, 87-80.

Juico led with 26 points, 12 boards and seven assists as the Lanterns jumped to 8-12.

Levi Hernandez and Juneric Baloria also paced with combined 32 points.

Dhon Reverente had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Cagers who absorbed their second straight defeat for 12-7. (Kristel Satumbaga)

