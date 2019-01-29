Cop killed in North Cotabato roadside bombing

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A ROOKIE policeman died while three other lawmen were wounded in a roadside bombing in North Cotabato allegedly perpetrated by the communist rebels anew, police said yesterday.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine Na­tional Police (PNP), said the impro­vised explosive device was believed to have been planted by the local rebels led by a certain Commander Alon in Purok 4, Kabisig in in pobla­cion area of Magpet town.

He identified the fatality as Police Officer 1 Christopher Anador, the driver of one of the two police cars that were hit by the roadside blast at around 6 p.m. on Monday. He is assigned to the Provincial Mobile Force.

His three companions, PO1s Ste­phenson Parreno, Mark Vincent Cap­ilitan, and a certain PO1 Lechago were injured.

A separate military report said there was a brief firefight as the other policemen stood their ground and engaged the attacking rebels.

The rebels were believed to be planning to cart away the handguns and other communication equip­ment of the policemen but they were driven away in the ensuing gun battle.

Communist rebels have intensi­fied their attacks after the peace talks with the government bogged down anew despite the release of a number of top communist rebels as a gesture of sincerity from the Duterte administration.

Both sides, however, are opti­mistic on the peace talks although the Duterte administration is now pursuing the localized peace talks through discussions with local commanders and local execu­tives. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments