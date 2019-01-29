Cop killed in North Cotabato roadside bombing

- Home
A ROOKIE policeman died while three other lawmen were wounded in a roadside bombing in North Cotabato allegedly perpetrated by the communist rebels anew, police said yesterday.
Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the improvised explosive device was believed to have been planted by the local rebels led by a certain Commander Alon in Purok 4, Kabisig in in poblacion area of Magpet town.
He identified the fatality as Police Officer 1 Christopher Anador, the driver of one of the two police cars that were hit by the roadside blast at around 6 p.m. on Monday. He is assigned to the Provincial Mobile Force.
His three companions, PO1s Stephenson Parreno, Mark Vincent Capilitan, and a certain PO1 Lechago were injured.
A separate military report said there was a brief firefight as the other policemen stood their ground and engaged the attacking rebels.
The rebels were believed to be planning to cart away the handguns and other communication equipment of the policemen but they were driven away in the ensuing gun battle.
Communist rebels have intensified their attacks after the peace talks with the government bogged down anew despite the release of a number of top communist rebels as a gesture of sincerity from the Duterte administration.
Both sides, however, are optimistic on the peace talks although the Duterte administration is now pursuing the localized peace talks through discussions with local commanders and local executives. (Aaron Recuenco)