ONE Championship: Kingad gears up for World Flyweight Grand Prix

1 SHARES Share Tweet

After punching himself a ticket to the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, Danny “The King” Kingad is now looking to test himself against some of the best in the division.

Kingad formally advanced to the tournament field beating Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada in convincing fashion at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT at the Mall of Asia Arena last Friday, 25 January.

One of the youngest warriors in the tournament, the 23-year-old Kingad knows that the Grand Prix is the perfect way to get back in ONE Championship World Title contention.

Make no mistake about it, he will come into the tournament shooting for the stars, and hopefully when it’s all said and done – get another chance at the belt.

“I’m very excited to showcase my talent against the best in my division. My hard work paid off but this is just the beginning,” said Kingad.

“Expect me to double my efforts and to train harder now that I’m already part of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix,” he added.

It will be a stacked Grand Prix with longtime pound for pound King Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson bannering the tournament, alongside some of the best Flyweights in The Home Of Martial Arts.

Aside from Johnson, elite athletes like Reece McLaren, Yuya Wakamatsu and Kairat Akhmetov are also expected to stake their claim in the tournament and battle for the right to face ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes.

Whatever it takes, whoever it is, Kingad vows to be prepared.

“I’m looking forward to fighting the top talent and earning that world title. I think everybody has a right to earn their spot and I’m here to earn my spot,” said Kingad.

“I’ll do my best and give my everything at the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.”

Related

comments