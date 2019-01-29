Scribes pick TNT’s Castro as week’s best

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Following back-to-back losses to start the season, veteran combo guard Jayson Castro took it upon himself to take the lead, resulting to TNT’s two straight victories and a Cignal-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week to boot in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

Nicknamed the “Blur”, Castro averaged 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the period of January 21-27 to lead the resurgent TNT to victories over sister team NLEX and four-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer.



Castro actually had a rough night versus NLEX last Jan. 23, hitting just 1-of-9 from the floor and turning the ball over five times in over 35 minutes of action.

But the 32-year-old Castro showed why he’s the two-time Best Point Guard in Asia during the critical stage of the final quarter, feeding Roger Pogoy for a three-pointer, before following that up with two pressure-packed free throws to seal TNT’s first victory for the season.

The many-time Gilas Pilipinas member went on to finish with a stats line of nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Related

comments