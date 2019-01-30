3 Perpetual volley teams in NCAA finals

By Kris Satumbaga

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta recoiled from a brink of defeat to score a pulsating 25-17, 27-29, 19-25, 26-24, 16-14 victory over College of St. Benilde in their rubber match and forge a title clash with Arellano U in the 94th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



Cindy Imbo came through with two decisive hits in the fifth set as the fourth-seeded Lady Altas completed their remarkable semis feat.

They forced a knockout match by beating the Lady Blazers, 25-23, 25-21, 2-25, 25-23, a week ago.

UPHSD took the opening set but played bad and looked headed to defeat after dropping the next two sets and fell behind by a wide margin in the fourth, 22-11.

But the Las Pinas-based spikers didn’t give up – thanks to the inspired plays of Imbo.

UPHSD will have three teams in the finals after its men’s and junior teams booked spots in the finals via similar 9-game sweeps.

It will play CSB, which bested Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20, in the men’s finale and Letran, which grounded Lyceum of the Philippines University, 30-28, 25-21, 25-20, earlier, in the juniors’ side.

The series opener is scheduled on Friday while Game Two on Feb. 8.

A deciding Game Three, if necessary, is slated on Feb. 12.

