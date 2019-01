NBA: Clarkson explodes to lifts Cavs over Wizards

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, Cedi Osman had 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off Washington’s fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Wizards 116-113 on Tuesday night.



Cleveland matched a season high with 15 3-pointers and built a 25-point lead in the fourth before Washington’s reserves roared back. The Wizards reduced the lead to 119-109 with two minutes left and took advantage of Cleveland’s poor free throw shooting to get closer.

Jordan McRae’s two foul shots with 18 seconds remaining cut the margin to three. Osman missed two free throws with 11 seconds left and the Wizards called a timeout to set up chance to tie the game.

Osman stripped the ball from Tony Brown Jr. at the 3-point line and Larry Nance Jr. dribbled out the clock.

Cleveland made seven of 16 free throws in the fourth.

Ante Zizic had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Nance added 13 points with 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers, who defeated Chicago on Sunday, won back-to-back games for the second time this season. Cleveland (11-41) had lost 18 of 19 before beating the Bulls.

Bradley Beal scored 31 but Washington lost in Cleveland for the second time this season. The Cavaliers topped the Wizards 116-101 on Dec. 8, a game Cleveland led by 29 points.

The other time the Cavs won consecutive games was Nov. 23-24 when they stunned Philadelphia and Houston. Cleveland also broke a nine-game home losing streak and won at Quicken Loans Arena for the first time since beating New York on Dec. 12.

