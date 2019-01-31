Marcial battles Slovak in Prague

by Nick Giongco

Felix Eumir Marcial will be a major part of the Asian squad that will battle a crack European team in a dual meet tomorrow in Prague in the Czech Republic.



Marcial, the 2009 World Junior champion, will see action in the 75 kg event (middleweight), left yesterday with coach Ronald Chavez and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary general Ed Picson.

A tough rival from Slovakia has been tabbed to take on Marcial, who is using the event as part of his buildup for the country’s hosing of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games later in the year.

There are also events lined up in Bulgaria and India and training camps in Uzbekistan and the US for the men and women’s teams as they prepare for the SEAG.

