New presidential appointees revealed

Malacañang has released a new list of presidential appointees, including two new ambassadors.

President Duterte has nominated former Manila Rep. Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. as the country’s ambassador to India with concurrent jurisdiction over Nepal.

Ambassador Noe Albano Wong has been named by the President as the new ambassador to South Korea. Wong served as the ambassador to Cambodia from September 2008 to September 2014.

The appointment papers of the two ambassadors were signed by the President last Jan. 29.

Nine other government officials were also appointed by the President.

They are Gilbert Sosa, Assistant Secretary of the Office of the President; Kenny Tan, Director II of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos; Andrew Ambubuyog, Director IV of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Mari-Flor Libang, Director III, DSWD;

Charles Merioles, Director III, Intellectual Property Office; Anna Edillon, Director III, IPO; Khadaffy Tanggol, Director III, Department of Public Works and Highways; Napoleon Arevalo, Director III, Department of Health; and Ramar Pascua, Director II, Environmental Management Bureau. (Genalyn Kabiling)

