Palace condoles with family of executed OFW

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang condoled Thursday with family of the female overseas Filipino worker who was executed in Saudi Arabia last Tuesday.

“I would like to express our condolences to the family, bereaved family who has been executed,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

According to Panelo, the government did its best to help the 39-year-old Filipina.

“Our government extended help to this Filipino. We provided lawyers or a lawyer for her, we gave regular updates to the family, it’s just unfortunate that this particular case,” he said.

“The Sharia Law does not apply where blood money can be a reason to stop the execution. So we condole with the family, but we tried. The DFA tried very hard to help,” he added.

In earlier cases, Filipinos facing the Death Row in Saudi Arabia were saved by paying blood money to families of individuals they had killed, mostly in self-defense. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments