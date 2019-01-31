PH remains safe, gov’t asserts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government insisted Thursday that the Philippines is still a safe place, even saying that there is no need to expand the coverage of martial law despite the bombings that rocked Mindanao in the past week.

Two persons were killed while four others were injured in a grenade blast inside a mosque in Zamboanga City Wednesday, just days after the twin blasts at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu which killed 21 people and injures scores of others.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo reiterated that Malacanang condemns the attacks which also took place days before some parts of North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur hold a plebiscite for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“We’re condemning it and it shows that terrorism is rearing its barbaric and ugly head by having another bombing in that area,” Panelo said.

Panelo said the bombings are isolated cases and that the Philippines is still a safe place where people can continue with their daily activities.

“We would like to assure the general public that they can go about their normal activity life. Our country is still a safe haven,” he said. “There is no necessity for any expansion of martial law as the President has repeatedly declared,” he added, referring to the still effective martial law that was declared in Mindanao because of the attacks in Marawi City by pro-Islamic State terrorists in 2017.

He, however, said that the attacks are only more reason why martial law in Mindanao should not be lifted. “Well, if there was no martial law there I’m certain it will not only be one or two as what happened during the Marawi incident,” he said.

The Palace official said is ready to address any issue that may arise following the bombings. According to Panelo, Malacañang is considering the attacks as a challenge to the government’s capability to protect the people.

“We look at it as a taunting challenge to the capability of this government to provide safety to the inhabitants

there. And so the Armed Forces will unleash its might and weaponry against these mass murderers,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments