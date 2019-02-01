New role, new challenge for Ginebra’s Brownlee

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rey C. Lachica

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A new role, a new motivation for Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee.



The one-time PBA Best Import winner was named Friday as captain of Mighty Sports that is out to exorcise the ghost of 2017 in the Dubai International Basketball Championship here.

The charismatic American import who is out make the Philippines his second home accepted the challenge with gusto.

“With Lamar (Odom) and Mo (Randolph Morris) and the rest of the guys ready to give it all, we hope we can win the championship this time around,” said Brownlee as the team prepares for its game against Dubai’s American University in the evening.

Brownlee was part of the previous Mighty Sports team that won only once in seven games two years ago.

His new role in the team is expected to give him an extra ounce of zest as he vowed to bring the team to the Promised Land.

“It’s going to be tough but we will try hard,” said Brownlee, who helped power Ginebra to the Commissioner’s Cup championship last season.

“I chose Justin because I like the way he conducts himself. He’s a true pro, does not complain what we ask of him,” said Tiu. “He’s never been the most vocal person in the team. But lately, I’ve been seeing it more…he guides his teammates through the plays and talks a lot more.”

Though this marks the first time Brownlee will be carrying a bigger role, Tiu believes the big fan of LA Lakers is up to the task.

Related

comments