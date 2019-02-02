Barangay Ginebra out to arrest skid, battles Columbian Dyip

By Jonas Terrado

Games Today

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

4:30 p.m. – NLEX vs Meralco

6:45 p.m. – Ginebra vs Columbian

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel aims to snap a two-game skid as it battles the Columbian Dyip as the PBA Philippine Cup concludes a rare back-to-back stretch of doubleheaders at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Ginebra is eager to get back to its winning ways in the 6:45 p.m. second game of the Petron Saturday Special after losing to defending champion San Miguel Beer (99-91) and Rain or Shine (83-80).

Coach Tim Cone will be hard-pressed to put a strategy trying to stop the Dyip, who have shown resemblance of a fighting after posting a 2-2 record to begin the season-opening conference.

Columbian’s top overall pick CJ Perez battles Ginebra for the first time, perhaps hoping to put on a strong display against the league’s most popular ballclub.

Perez is averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the tournament, though his shooting remains a work in progress as he has made 36 percent of his shots.

Fellow rookies JP Calvo and Jeepy Faundo, along with Rashawn McCarthy, Reden Celda and veteran center Jay-R Reyes are also looking to score another upset win after stunning San Miguel, 124-118, last Jan. 18.

Japeth Aguilar, who leads the team in scoring at 20.0 per contest, Greg Slaughter, Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio are more than determined to arrest Ginebra’s slump and snap Columbian’s streak.

Tenorio is expected to move within three shy of tying Alvin Patrimonio’s mark of 596 consecutive games played.

Meanwhile, Meralco and NLEX square off in the 4:30 p.m. opener in a battle of two teams coming off morale-boosting victories.

The Bolts charged back from a 21-point second quarter deficit to defeat TNT KaTropa, 88-77, last Wednesday while the Road Warriors ended a 0-3 start by trouncing the Dyip, 107-97, on Sunday.

Baser Amer, Nico Salva, Chris Newsome and Jared Dillinger lead the Bolts’ attack while Poy Erram banners NLEX’s attempt to score a second straight victory.

Erram has been impressive for NLEX since being acquired from Blackwater in the offseason, posting 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a league-best 3.8 blocks.

