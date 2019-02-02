PBA: RoS bounce back against SMB

by Jonas Terrado

Rain or Shine foiled San Miguel Beer’s comeback bid to come away with a 108-98 victory Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Antipolo City.



James Yap scored 21 points while rookie Javee Mocon produced 18 points as 16 rebounds to lead the Elasto Painters to a bounce back win after Wednesday’s 111-99 defeat to the Blackwater Elite.

The Elasto Painters improved to 3-1 and gain solo second behind the unbeaten Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters.

Maverick Ahanmisi and Norbert Torres also sparkled for Rain or Shine with 17 and 15 points.

Raymond Almazan also had a key contribution with five points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, holding his own against San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo .

Almazan played 21 minutes after being sparringly used against Blackwater.

Rain or Shine won after almost wasting an 18-point lead when San Miguel sizzled behind the hot hands of Marcio Lassiter and Von Pessumal.

But San Miguel eventually absorbed its second straight defeat to fall at 2-3.

The loss also spoiled the return of Terrence Romeo, who returned after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Romeo dealt with early foul trouble before committing his sixth late in the fourth, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-12 clip.

