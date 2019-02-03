Drug suspect gunned down in Manila

AN ALLEGED drug user and peddler was gunned down Saturday afternoon by two motorcycle-riding men in front of his house in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Police said the victim, Reynaldo Morales, 51, tricycle driver, of 2106 B San Andres Bukid Extension, died on the spot after one of the suspects shot him in the head while walking on his way home at past 4 p.m..

The gunman boarded a motorcycle driven by his accomplice and sped off after shooting the victim.

Probers recovered from the crime scene a spent shell of .45-caliber gun.

Witnesses said the suspects wore helmets and facemasks.

The motive behind the killing has yet to be determined, police said.

Carmina Morales, elder sister of the victim, said her brother does not have any enemy in their village but admitted that he was a former drug user.

However, Barangay Chairman Rodolfo Sadac refuted the sister’s claim, saying the victim was actively using and selling illegal drugs although he was not in the drug watchlist. (Ria Fernandez)

