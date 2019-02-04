NBI arrests Kenneth Dong

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Bureau of Investigation on Monday afternoon arrested in Muntinlupa City Chinese-Filipino businessman Kenneth Dong who is facing charges over his alleged involvement in the smuggling of shabu from China worth P6.4 billion in 2017.

Department of Justice spokesperson Undersecretary Markk Perete confirmed the arrest of Dong who has pending drug charges before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46.

“Dong Yi Shen, a.k.a. Kenneth Dong, alleged mediator/facilitator of the P6.4-billion shabu shipment raided by NBI AOTCD (Anti-Organized Transnational Crime Division) and BoC (Bureau of Customs) in Valenzuela in May 2017, was arrested by NBI AOTCD operatives at 2 p.m. on Lot 87, Block 12, Phase 2, Katarungan Village, Muntinlupa City,” Perete said in a statement to reporters.

“The arrest was effected by virtue of the alias Warrant of Arrest issued by Hon. Judge Rainelda H. Estacio-Montesa of the Regional Trial Court Branch 46 of Manila for violation of Section 4 in relation to Section 26 (a) of RA 9165 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs),” he said.

The DoJ filed the case before the Manila RTC on Jan. 24, 2018 after finding probable cause to indict him and his co-accused alleged Customs fixer Mark Ruben Taguba II; Chen Julong, alias “Richard Tan” or “Richard Chen”; Li Guang Feng, alias “Manny Li”; Eirene Mae Tatad; Teejay Marcellana; Chen I-Min; Jhu Ming Jhun; and Chen Rong Huan. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

Related

comments