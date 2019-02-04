ONE Championship: Jomary Torres seeks redemption

Jomary Torres has remained optimistic after dropping back-to-back matches in ONE Championship, and now, she finally gets her shot at redemption.

She will face China’s Lin Heqin on the undercard of ONE: REIGN OF VALOR, which emanates from the Thuwanna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on 8 March.

The 22-year-old warrior out of Zamboanga City dazzled early in her career with three straight victories, but she struggled later on after dropping her last two.

Eager to redeem herself, Torres vows to be 100 percent in her match-up with the Chinese debutant.

“It has not been easy, especially after losing my last two bouts, but I am not giving up,” Torres said. “I want to make sure that I get back and regain my momentum.”

Torres, however, has a tall task ahead as she takes on Lin who has put together an impressive 16-2-1 slate in her career.

Expecting a stand-up battle with the powerful Chinese striker, Torres is confident that it’s the perfect bout to rediscover her old self.

“I am motivated to show everyone the Jomary Torres of old. I know Lin Heqin is a great athlete, and I can’t wait to share the cage with her and prove that I belong there.”

The women’s atomweight battle is the perfect undercard for the ONE Welterweight World Title clash in the main event of the evening.

Zebaztian Kadestam will have a tall task ahead of him as he defends his World Title against Georgiy Kichigin

