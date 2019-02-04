PBA: KaTropa outlasts Magnolia in OT

by Jonas Terrado

Roger Pogoy scored five straight points in the final stretch of overtime and TNT KaTropa spoiled Magnolia’s debut with an 80-75 win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Pogoy’s three and turnaround jumper gave the KaTropa a 79-74 lead in the extra five-minute period to virtually take their third victory in six outings while bouncing back from Wednesday’s 88-77 loss to the Meralco Bolts.

He finished with 26 points to underline his new role as one of TNT’s main offensive weapons.

Troy Rosario sent the game into the extension, tying the count at 72-all with a one-hander off Jayson Castro’s pass with 2.1 left in regulation.

Castro had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists while Rosario added 15 points and six boards.

Sophomore forward Robbie Herndon was the surprise topscorer with 16 points but Governors’ Cup champion Magnolia began its quest for a second straight crown on a wrong foot.

Scores:

TNT 80 – Pogoy 26, Castro 24, Rosario 15, Trollano 9, Williams 4, Taha 2, Golla 0, Reyes 0, Heruela 0, Semerad 0, Miranda 0, Casiño 0.

Magnolia 75 – Herndon 16, Sangalang 15, Jalalon 12, Barroca 9, Reavis 8, Dela Rosa 7, Simon 3, Calisaan 2, Pascual 2, Brondial 1, Lee 0.

Quarters: 9-13, 30-32, 49-52, 72-72, 80-75.

