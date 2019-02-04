World Slasher finals on

A battle-royale among big-time cockers is expected today as the 2019 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby stages in first of two-round finals at the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Today’s 4-cock final round is participants with 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 points.

Those with 4, 4.5 and 5 points – 37 of them, including five with perfect 5-0 records – compete on Wednesday to determine the champion of the event hosted by Pintakasi of Champions and organized by Pitgames media CEO Manny Berbano.

Those with clean slates are Elmer Stokwa of Guam, Jomel Gatlabayan and RGBA Friends, Team Alcala, A. Bernos of Abra and CPB and Cris entry.

American Belle Almojera of Florida and Santi Sierra of Cebu tallied 4.5 points each and the rest have 4 points each, led by WSC former champions Nene Araneta and Biboy Enriquez.

Sponsoring the biggest cockfighting event in the country are Thunderbird, Emperador, Powertrac, Pitgames Media Inc. and Sabong Pilipinas. A 32-inch tv will also be raffled off courtesy of Powertrac.

The 2019 WSC, which prohibits hennies, will have its second offering on May 27 to June 2.

