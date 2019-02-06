PSC wants guidelines on SEAG spending

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will reach out to the Commission on Audit (COA) in line with the government agency’s aim to properly handle the finances leading to the hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.



“What we want from COA is a guideline in terms of how we should spend the money the government will earmark for the SEA Games “ PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said yesterday from Davao City.

The SEAG will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in Metro Manila and New Clark Green City in Capas, Tarlac and key sites in Subic, Bulacan and Southern Tagalog.

“All eyes are on us in the PSC,” said Ramirez, noting it is the PSC that will be held accountable since the funds will be channeled to the agency once Malacanang approves its release.

