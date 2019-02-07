Jeremiah Gray excited to bring act to PBA

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Rey C. Lachica

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – This is a warning to the big guys of the PBA, including San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo and Christian Stanhardinger and Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter.



If Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray was able to posterize Syrian 7-foot-2 Abdulwahab Al Hamm, the lively 6-foot-4 guard can perhaps do it with more authority when he plays in the pro league next season.

He did score only six points in Mighty Sports’ heart-pounding 85-81 win over Al Wahda of Syria on Tuesday night but his towering dunk over the Syrian center could emerge as one of the highlights of the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship at the Shabab Al Ahli Club here.

“Wow, it was awesome,” said former University of the Philippines center Harlan Yu as the crowd rose to their feet in approval to Gray’s jaw-dropping dunk. “One of the best dunks I’ve seen outside of the NBA.”

Though he’s being compared to Rain or Shine’s Fil-Am guard Gabe Norwood, Gray is far from satisfied with his game.

After the tournament here, Gray will go back to the US to train in the famed Impact One Fitness in California.

“I want to be much quicker and stronger,” said Gray, proud owner of the Dominican University of California’s single-season scoring record in the NCAA Division II with 509 points.

A member of the All-PacWest Third Team in his last season, Gray also intends to bulk up a bit to better prepare himself for the rough and tumble play in the pro league.

“I am actually exited now, I am really hoping I can play in the PBA soon,” said the amiable Fil-Am.

So PBA’s big guys better prepare yourselves when you face this dynamo from Thousands Oaks, California.

Mind you, he’s only 22.

Related

comments