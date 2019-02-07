Nietes-Palicte rematch

By Nick Giongco

Aston Palicte can’t wait to get even with Donnie Nietes and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) is making sure a rematch will happen the soonest possible time.

Yesterday, the WBO ordered the camps of Nietes and Palicte to start negotiations for a rematch following the controversial decision that marred their first fight for the vacant 115-lb crown in September last year.

In that fight held in Los Angeles, the judges ruled the bout a draw although a lot of ringsiders believed that Nietes did enough to merit the decision.

To soothe Nietes’ wounds, the WBO flashed the green light for Nietes to vie for the same title against Kazuto Ioka of Japan in Macau on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Nietes beat Ioka on points and thus became a four-division champion, the most accomplished Filipino boxer next to Nonito Donaire and Manny Pacquiao, holder of four and unprecedented eight world titles in as many weight classes, respectively.

Nietes and Palicte’s teams have two weeks to come to an agreement and if they don’t, the WBO will order a purse bid.

Nietes (42-1-5 with 23 KOs) is represented by Michael Aldeguer’s ALA Boxing while Palicte (25-2-1 with 21 KOs) is with Roy Jones Jr.

Palicte, rated No. 1, earned the right to meet Nietes after stopping erstwhile unbeaten Puerto Rican Jose Martinez over the weekend in Alpine, California.

Nietes hails from Murcia, Negros Occidental, while Palicte comes from neighboring Bago City.

