PBA: Phoenix battles NLEX five

By Jonas Terrado

Games Friday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs NLEX

7 p.m. – Rain or Shine

vs NorthPort

Coach Louie Alas tries to put his focus solely on trying to keep Phoenix Pulse unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup against NLEX, which will play minus his injured son Kevin Alas at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fuel Masters mentor admitted the emotions could be mixed in the 4:30 p.m. match after his son Alas suffered a second ACL injury in the Road Warriors’ win over the Meralco Bolts last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“It’s a good break for my team because NLEX won’t be having one of its best players,” said Alas in Filipino. “But that good break will be at the expense of my son.”

NLEX management said Alas will be out for months as he is set to undergo operation on the same right knee he tore in last season’s Philippine Cup semifinals against Magnolia.

His injury could serve as a big blow in the Road Warriors’ quest to nail their third straight win after a 0-3 start, though center Poy Erram will serve as a major threat in the Fuel Masters’ quest to go 5-0 in the tournament.

Erram has been a force in the paint since joining NLEX courtesy of an offseason trade with Blackwater, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a league-best 4.0 blocks.

Phoenix is expected to be led by the trio of Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins, who have been crucial in giving the franchise its best start since entering the PBA in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

Wright is one of the league leaders in scoring, posting 20.5 points per contest, Abueva has produced 15.3 points and 12.0 rebounds and Perkins with 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Fuel Masters have also received solid contributions from lefty center Justin Chua (11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds), Alex Mallari (9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists) and LA Revilla (5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists).

Rain or Shine seeks to keep within pace of Phoenix, going for its fifth win in six outings opposite well-rested NorthPort in the second game at 7 p.m.

