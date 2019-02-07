Saludar takes on Japanese

Vic Saludar attempts to make some noise when he meets Masataka Taniguchi of Japan in the first defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight crown on Feb. 26 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.



The 28-year-old Saludar, a native of Polomolok in South Cotabato, has been training in General Santos City since December, according to lead trainer Jojo Palacios.

“Vic has sparred over 100 rounds and is raring to defend the title,” said Palacios.

Saludar, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist, had won the WBO 105-lb crown last July by outpointing Ryuya Yamanaka in Kobe.

Saludar enters the scheduled 12-rounder armed with an 18-3-0 win-loss-draw record with 10 KOs. The 25-year-old Taniguchi, a southpaw, has an 11-2 slate with seven KOs.

Team Saludar, made up of chief handler Kenneth Rontal and Palacios, are flying to Tokyo on Feb. 22.

Saludar is one of five reigning Filipino world champions with Manny Pacquiao as the flag-carrier.

The others are Nonito Donaire, Donnie Nietes and Jerwin Ancajas. (Nick Giongco)

