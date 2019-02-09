‘Amihan’ resurges, wanes this week

Colder weather due to the resurgence of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” may prevail until midweek before temporarily weakening again later in the week.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the amihan will persist over the extreme Northern Luzon.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized

thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised the public to be alert against possible flash floods during severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies.

The northeasterlies will bring dry and moderate to strong winds, particularly on the eastern side.

Sunday until Friday, the diffused tail-end of cold fronts across Luzon and at the east of the country at the north Pacific Ocean, respectively, may affect extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

(Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

