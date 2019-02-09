Original #NSD reunites for ‘Rivals’ event

Ernesto “Joey” Loyzaga, also known as “Baby Dynamite” during his heyday, is back in town to take part in the upcoming “PBA: Return of the Rivals” set for Feb. 17 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.



Joey, the son of Caloy “The Big Difference” Loyzaga, was part of the PBA legends that came to the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan Thursday night. According to him, the original plan was to have the games back in October before being moved to February. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise since he was really scheduled to arrive in Manila.

Set to play at the Araneta Coliseum on Feb. 17, Joey can’t help but reminisce of the good old days.

When asked on what he remembers the most, Loyzaga said that it was winning the All-Filipino title back in 1988. The Anejo Rum 65ers won that series 3-1 over the Alvin Patrimonio-led Purefoods Hotdogs.

“I think when we won the All Filipino over Captain Alvin, Purefoods-Ginebra. When we played against all those sophomore guys – Jojo Lastimosa, Patrimonio, Jerry Codinera, and Al Solis. We had Rudy Distrito, Leo Isaac, Dante Gonzalgo, Romy Mamaril and Chito. Those were the days. Seems like just yesterday and people still remember. Nakakataba ng puso yun,” he shared.

Loyzaga will be part of the Ginebra team that will be coached by Robert “Sonny” Jaworski. Other players on the roster include Bal David, Noli Locsin, Bennet Palad, Leo Isaac, JV Gayoso, Vince Hizon, Marlou Aquino, Benny Cheng, Rudy Distrito, Wilmer Ong, Romulo Mamaril, Pido Jarencio, Eric Menk, EJ Feihl and Bobby Jose. (Brian Yalung)

