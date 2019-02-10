Seven ways to say ‘I love you’

LOVE is not just an emotion. It is a decision. Why? All persons have weaknesses. When these become evident, love might be re­placed with disappointment or an­ger. Will you continue to accept and love a person in spite of his short­comings? Will you be by his side when he’s already weak and sickly, when the good looks and material things are gone? Love is a decision, a commitment to continue loving in spite of everything.

Here are seven ways to express affection.

Make your special someone happy. Talk about light topics, not just your problems. Avoid anything that could be a source of conflict. Cook for your loved one or buy him his favorite food. If you will give him a present, choose something he really likes, as well as his favorite color. If you will watch a movie, choose the movie that he likes, not just what you like. Seek your loved one’s opinion. Talk before you decide, even on simple matters. When he feels that you respect his opinion, the more his love for you will grow. Give enough time for your special someone. If you are both busy, how about making yourself available for lunch or dinner? Have conversations with him without your eyes on the TV set or on your gadget. Listen. Do you sometimes think you already know everything about your loved one? There is an downside to that. You might not be able to sense what he can not express verbally. Don’t just listen to his words. Observe his actions and facial expressions.

These are important for a relationship to last.

Appreciate your special someone. Thank him for the good things he does in order to make your relationship strong. Minimize your complaints. Avoid the blame game. Give your loved one enough space. There are times when he wants to go out alone. He has a career. He has parents, siblings, and friends. He also has hobbies. His world does not need to revolve around you, and your world does not need to revolve around him. Everybody needs a little space to grow! Apologize when you’re wrong and make peace when there is a quarrel. Never waste a day dwelling on hurts and disappointments. No one knows how much time you have.

