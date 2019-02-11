Tenorio closes in on Alvin’s record

by Jonas Terrado

LA Tenorio will get a chance to break Alvin Patrimonio’s PBA record for most consecutive games played on March 17 when Barangay Ginebra San Miguel battles Manila Clasico rival Magnolia at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Slight changes in the schedule of the Philippine Cup have opened the door for Tenorio to set the mark in one of the PBA’s marquee games and for Patrimonio to do a symbolic passing of the torch.

Patrimonio, currently Magnolia’s team manager, holds the mark with 596 consecutive games played.

Tenorio needs three more to become the PBA’s newest “Iron Man.” The 13-year veteran played his 594th straight match on Saturday when Ginebra ripped Blackwater, 85-67, in Digos, Davao del Sur.

Ginebra returns to action on March 3 against Alaska at the Ynares Center in Antipolo and Tenorio can tie Patrimonio in the team’s March 10 encounter with Phoenix Pulse at the Big Dome.

The Kings were supposed to play Meralco on March 1 but the league decided to move the game to March 27, thus giving coach Tim Cone an extended rest as well.

Ginebra entered the break by winning back-to-back games, climbing to solo third in the team standings at 3-2.

Tenorio has never missed a game since being selected fourth overall by San Miguel Beer in the 2006 draft.

He also played for Alaska before joining Ginebra in a five-team trade in Aug. 2012.

