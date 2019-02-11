UAAP: Eaglets rip Adamson

Games Friday (Filoil Flying V Centre)

1 p.m. – NU vs AdU

3 p.m. – Ateneo vs FEU

Defending champion Ateneo pulled away in the second period behind its twin towers to beat Adamson University, 72-59, and clinch the remaining Final Four incentive in the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre Sunday.



Geo Chiu finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while his frontcourt partner Kai Sotto came through with 17 points, 15 boards, five assists and two blocks for the Blue Eaglets, who erected a 42-26 advantage at the break and never looked back.

Ateneo, which will enter the Final Four with a six-game winning streak, ended up in second place with an 11-3 record and will face third-ranked Far Eastern University-Diliman in the Final Four on Friday.

The other semis pairing pits elims topnotcher National University and No. 4 Adamson.

Sporting twice-to-beat advantages, the Bullpups and the Eaglets need only to beat the Baby Falcons and the Baby Tamaraws once to cross paths in the Finals for the second straight season.

Gerry Abadiano tallied 20 points and four assists while Terrence Fortea contributed 16 points as NU topped FEU-Diliman, 81-75, to sweep the second round and finish with a league-best 13-1 card.

