Zaragosa heads RVF Cup field

Rupert Zaragosa tries to cap a checkered amateur career with a victory in the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship, which gets going tomorrow at Canlubang Golf and Country Club’s North Course in Laguna.



The former national champion and many-time winner of various tournaments in the ranks tied for second in the recent Qualifying School to gain a full card in the pro circuit which resumes next month with the diminutive shotmaker upbeat of his chances to nail another victory on a course he calls home.

But a slew of rivals is out to foil his bid, including Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus and Sean Ramos along with Don Petil, Jolo Magcalayo, Pierre Ticzon, Paolo Wong, Kristoffer Arevalo, Leandro Bagtas, Weiyu Gao, David Guangco, Jonas Magcalayo and Josh Jorge.

That should guarantee four days action among the cream of the crop and the rising junior players in the annual championship held in honor of the late National Golf Association of the Philippines president and long-time golf patron Rod V Feliciano.

Also vying in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and Cangolf and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Tour are Koreans Lee Sang Min, Rho Hyun Ho, Kim Tae Soo, Jung Jae Hyun and Kim Sang Jin.

Sofia Chabon, Nicole Abelar and Missy Legaspi also brace for a fierce duel in the ladies side along with Junia Gabasa, Laurea Duque, Jona Magcalayo, Sunshine Baraquiel, Sophia Blanco, Laia Barro, Samantha Dizon, Kayla Nocum, Rianne Malixi, Rafaela Singson, Arnie Taguines and Eagle Ace Superal with Koreans Baek Yeun Jae, Kang Da Yun, Kim Seo Yun and Kwon Tae Yon boosting the cast.

Spicing up the event is the Special Division for boys and girls serving as part of NGAP’s grassroots program, featuring the youngsters from Apo and Del Monte.

The practice round is set today. For details, call NGAP at telefax (02) 706-5926 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com or at Cangolf at (049) 543-2670 or visit www.ngaponline.netor www.facebook.com/ngap/circuit.

