Bacoor puts one over Imus in MPBL

The Bacoor Strikers put one over their crosstown rival Imus Bandera with a 90-79 win in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Rocky Acidre and comebacking Gab Banal combined forces down the stretch as the Strikers picked up their third straight victory and improved their win-loss record to 11-9.

The win bolstered Bacoor’s hold of the no. 5 spot in the southern division of the tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with PBA legend and former MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

Acidre and Banal each tallied 16 markers, including clutch baskets in a telling 13-4 run that set the tone for a big endgame finish for coach Leo Isaac and his troops.

Defensively, the Strikers also got the job done as they held their rivals without a field goal in the final 2:52 of the match.

Imus absorbed its 12th loss in 21 games, putting the squad into a tie for seventh to eighth spots with the Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines in this tournament also supported by LGR, the official outfitter of the MPBL.

Meantime, Marikina salvaged a 71-69 squeaker of host team Pasay.

Leading the way for the Shoemasters was Erwin Sta. Maria, an ex-pro, who went a rebound shy of posting a double-double performance.

The former Mapua standout finished with 21 points and nine boards for the Shoemasters, who improved their win-loss record to 8-14.

