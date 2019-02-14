Drug user tagged in Makati fire

A suspected drug user was arrested after residents accused him of starting the fire that broke out in a village in Makati City on Valentine’s Day.

Police identified the suspect as Jhayson Camposano, 27, a resident of H. Santos St., Brgy. Tejeros, Makati City.

Before the fire broke out, a resident reported Camposano to the police after he was caught engaged in a pot session. He reportedly left a lit candle which triggered the fire on H. Santos St. in Brgy. Tejeros at around 6:10 a.m..

Camposano was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. after he was pinpointed by a certain Rudy Soriano, 48, as the one responsible for the fire.

According to arson investigators, the fire started at the house of one Armand Serrano.

The fire, which reached the second alarm, was put out at around 7 a.m. with no reported casualties.

Police recovered from Camposano two small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, two strips of aluminum foil and several other drug paraphernalia.

Police are preparing arson and illegal drug charges against the suspect. (Dhel Nazario)

