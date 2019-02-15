3 drug dealers held, P2-M shabu seized in Laguna sting

Quezon City police seized more than P2 million worth of shabu from three drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Los Baños, Laguna, on Valentine’s Day.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police District director, identified the arrested suspects as Shoib Sampal, 35; his live-in partner Rossette Dimas, 39, both residents of Los Baños, Laguna; and their companion Violeta Espina, 31, of Tondo, Manila.

The three were arrested following a previous drug sting in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches on Wednesday that resulted in the confiscation of at least 50 grams of shabu.

The four arrested suspects in the first operation named partners Sampal and Dimas as their source of illegal drugs.

Superintendent Rossel Cejas, Quezon City Police Station 4 commander, revealed that the couple was former residents of Brgy. Bagong Silang in Caloocan City before they moved to Los Baños.

Anti-narcotics personnel of PS-4 with members of Los Baños Police Station immediately set a drug sting against the suspects in Sampal’s residence at Villa Armanda residences, Brgy. San Antonio, around 9:30 p.m.

An undercover policeman bought shabu from the suspects worth P191,000.

Responding officers immediately collared the suspects.

Seized from them were 350 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,380,000, five mobile phones, a dark gray Toyota Fortuner, and the buy-bust money. (Alexandria San Juan)

