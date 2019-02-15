Voters’ discernment

- Home
THE election campaign is now on. Expectedly, candidates will again unleash what they have in their arsenals to win votes – including CASH, political gimmickry, and pompous promises.
Hopefully, Filipino voters will be more discerning this time and go beyond mere name recall, popularity and/or notoriety, overly ambitious but short-sighted agenda promises and TOKENS. Votes are ABSOLUTELY NOT FOR SALE. At the end of it all, we get the government we deserve.
Senator Dick Gordon has a sensible advice on this issue. He urges voters “to be more discerning in choosing candidates; go beyond political gimmickry and advertisements; and focus on competence, abilities and proven track records, among others,” including advocacies and governance agenda.
Gordon’s advice goes true for candidates seeking both national and local government positions.
* * *
UNCONDITIONAL CASH TRANSFER. Some 10 million poor families who belong to the lower half of the lowest-income Filipino households will benefit from the P36 billion unconditional cash transfer (UCT) outlay in the approved 2019 national budget. The allocation is P12 billion more than last year’s P24 billion outlay.
The beneficiary households include the 4.4 million families already enrolled in the ‘Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), some 3 million indigent senior citizens already receiving social pensions, and 2.6 million verified poor families with no children in school. They will each get an additional P300 monthly assistance, higher than the P200 they used to get.
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, a noted economist and principal proponent of the program, said the UCT is a legislative breakthrough and heralds a universal basic income regime where low-income segments of society are assured of financial means by the state to access their basic needs without restricting their consumption preferences.
Conceived as an inflation safety net policy reform, the UCT, however, can well serve as a major instrument of the state for social justice to address resource inequality and national growth requirements under a globalized market-based private sector-driven economy.
The UCT differs from the pre-existing conditional cash transfers or CCT program of 4Ps which require beneficiaries to comply with certain specific eligibility conditions. It is designed to offset the inflation impact of the TRAIN law and will be funded from the proceeds of the increased tax on oil, 54% of which is consumed by the top 20% of Filipinos, and other taxes borne mainly by the top income classes.