Good news for Isabela farmers

ILAGAN, Isabela (PIA) – Farmer-beneficiaries in this city will soon benefit from an irrigation facility that is powered by solar energy and funded by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 2.

The solar-powered irrigation project located in Barangay San Juan is worth P5.78 million and is expected to be completed by the end of this month, according to Paul Bacungan, city information officer.

Bacungan said the city government has asked the assistance of the DA-2 through its rice program for the construction of the irrigation system in the barangay. At present, he added, farmers use power pumps to irrigate their farm lands.

The DA started constructing the solar-powered irrigation project last September.

For her part, Rachelle Corpuz, barangay captain of San Juan, said the project will surely help in the rice production in the city considering the expanded areas to be irrigated by the solar powered irrigation system.

She said rice farmers are elated and expressed their gratitude to DA-2 for the project and for the unending support the department is giving to the farming sector.

In November, the DA completed the first ever solar-powered irrigation facility in the Cagayan Valley region located at barangay San Esteban in Alcala, Cagayan worth P5.6-million.

The solar-powered irrigation facility is a pet project of the DA under Secretary Manny Piñol.

