PSL Grand Prix starts today in Pasig

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Opening ceremony

4 p.m. – UVC vs Foton

6 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Generika-Ayala

By Rafael Bandayrel

The Foton Tornadoes hope to kick off their bid for a third a title on a winning note when they clash with United Volleyball Club at the start of the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at the Ynares Sports in Pasig City.

Despite the absence of sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat, Foton coach Aaron Velez is upbeat of their chances having an explosive import in American Courtney Felinski

The game is set at 4 p.m. before Generika-Ayala tests the mettle of Sta. Lucia at 6 p.m. in the event backed by Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Hotel Sogo and Data Project.

Felinski, however, is trying to downplay the “things” she can bring on the table, saying it will take some time to gel and develop chemistry with her new teammates.

“At Foton, they’re a pretty tight-knit group, the Filipino girls,” Felinski said last Sunday during the PSL press conference. “So I think just trying to get into that chemistry and if we can be as close as possible, I think it’s gonna be good.”

Returning for UVC is Fil-Hawaiian Tai Manu-Olevao, who spearheaded the team to a fourth-place finish in 2017.

Adding depth and firepower is former Texas Longhorn standout Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. Peter Cayco was invited to deliver the opening remarks while Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas will render the inspirational speech before PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico declares the games open. In the second game, Brazilian star Nikolle Del Rio will be making her debut for the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors.

Bolstering Sta. Lucia’s roster, meanwhile, are NCAA stalwarts Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein under the guidance of new head coach Babes Catillo.

However, Sta. Lucia will have to show resilience as they will have to wait until March 12th before getting back opposite spiker MJ Phillips, who spent most of the All-Filipino Conference last year sidelined with a shoulder injury.

