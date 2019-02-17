Angeles drag racers identified

The Angeles City Police Office yesterday identified the three suspects behind the tragic death of a backrider who died after being thrown off a motorcycle that was hit by one of three cars said to be involved in illegal drag racing in Angeles City last Friday.

Senior Supt. Narvin Mangune, Angeles chief of police, identified the suspects as Richmond Malicsi, 20, of San Fernando City, Pampanga; Richard Pineda Jr., of Guagua, Pampanga; and Marwin Dave Pineda, of San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Malicsi, who has surrendered, was the driver of the white Honda sedan (CPS-203) which accidentally ran over Fernando Paguinto, an employee of Yokohama Philippines Clark, police said. He died while undergoing treatment at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Hervin Casas, has been declared out of danger, according to Senior Insp. Elaine Villasis, spokesperson of the Angeles police.

“He’s already out of danger and transferred to the recovery room. However, there are no advise yet from the doctors when he will be released from the hospital,” Billasis said.

According to a police report, authorities immediately conducted a follow-up operation to track down the three drivers who allegedly hit the motorcycle of the victims.

Police found the three cars used by the suspects parked in front of a bar in Barangay Malabanias, around six kilometers from Barangay San Jose where the accident happened.

The report said Malicsi turned himself in to police for fear for his life.

In his affidavit, police said Malicsi admitted he accidentally ran over Paguinto. Malicsi thought he only hit a blunt object but when he realized he ran over a man, his mind went blank and immediately escaped, the report said.

Malicsi confessed to his grandmother about the incident and around 1:50 a.m. Saturday and they went to the police to surrender.

Police said Richard was the driver of the white Honda Hatchback (TJG-125) that hit the motorcycle of the victims. On the other hand, Marwin was the driver of the black Honda Civic 4 Sedan (UFE-711) which also allegedly ran over Paguinto.

The Pinedas have yet to surrender. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

